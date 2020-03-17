CM holds video conference with DCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a video conference with deputy commissioners of all districts on Monday to oversee implementation of orders issued by state government to check the spread of COVID -19 in the state. Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar and other senior officers were also present. Yediyurappa said, “The entry of tourists is prohibited in Mandya, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Ballari, Koppal and Kodagu districts. Home stays have to be under scrutiny. Those who have returned from foreign tours should be screened thoroughly and district-level task force meetings have to be conducted on a daily basis.”