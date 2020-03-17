STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four show symptoms in Kalaburagi

Over the last eight days, throat swabs of eight people with symptoms of coronavirus were sent for testing and reports of four have been received from BMCRI.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:18 AM

A woman and her daughter cover their faces with masks in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus scare which has claimed a life in the state

A woman and her daughter cover their faces with masks in Bengaluru amid the coronavirus scare which has claimed a life in the state. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A day after the second coronavirus-positive case was reported from Kalaburagi in North Karnataka, four people were found to be symptomatic on Monday, and their samples have been sent for testing.

Two of them had come in contact with the person tested positive on Sunday and two others had returned from abroad recently. In all, 370 people are under observation in the district, which is fast emerging as an epicentre of the epidemic after the death of a 76-year-old man on March 10 and mishandling of the case by local health administrators. Throat swabs of the four persons have been sent to the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) for analysis, said Kalaburagi DC Sharat B on Monday.

Over the last eight days, throat swabs of eight people with symptoms of coronavirus were sent for testing and reports of four have been received from BMCRI. Three samples tested negative, while one returned positive. The other samples were sent on Monday, he said. All the eight have been kept at the isolation ward of ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi. The second person who tested positive is the daughter of the elderly man who died.

In all, 370 people -- 61 from the district who returned from abroad over the last few days, 71 with primary contact and 238 with secondary contact -- are under close observation, he said.

The district administration has issued orders under Section 21 of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 prohibiting the sale of liquor and closure of all bars and restaurants in the district, he said.The deputy commissioner requested citizens to avoid coming out of their houses and to do so only if necessary. The people should avoid bringing their family members to markets or other public places as a precautionary measure. The citizens should impose self-restriction for a month,he advised.

He said that in Ward No 30 of Kalaburagi town, where the deceased person resided, officials of health and other departments have visited over 3,000 houses and created awareness among the residents on taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. They too have been kept under strict vigil.

After complaints from people, health department officials raided 11 medical shops and found three of them illegally hoarding masks and selling them at a higher price. They have been warned of strict action, Sharat said.

