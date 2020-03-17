KFD deaths: BJP MLA lashes out at own govt

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enraged over deaths due to Kyasanur Forest disease, BJP’s own MLA lambasted his government on Monday. Taking Health Minister B N Sriramulu to task over the disease, otherwise called ‘monkey fever’, Sagara MLA Hartal Halappa tore into the government as well as officials. Smacking his headphones and paper bundles to express his rage over the Monkey fever deaths in his constituency, Halappa told the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government that it should learn from the previous coalition government about managing crisis.

“Whenever a primary health centre reported a case of monkey fever, the government would station three ambulances at the hobli and patients would be taken to Manipal for treatment. However, patients are now shoved into Mcgann Hospital, which is a death trap for the poor,” he said.

“Since 2019, 445 cases of monkey fever have been reported across the state and 15 cases of deaths due to the fever have been recorded,” Sriramulu said enraging Halappa further. “There have been 23 deaths. The health minister is being fed wrong information by his officials. Officials of the health department don’t deserve to be in the office,” yelled Halappa accusing the principal secretary of the department of treating the matter lightly. Sriramulu later clarified that the numbers are for “this year” perhaps referring to the fiscal year.

Congress MLA Shivanand Patil said Rs 5 crore was set aside by the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to set up a laboratory for testing and research but there was no outcome. Sriramulu said that under the guidance of KS Eshwarappa, a 6-acre land has been set aside for building a laboratory in Shivamogga’s Sagara taluk.