Man of Movements, Patil Puttappa no more

Across an illustrious career, PaPu donned many roles - freedom fighter, lawyer, activist and scribe 

Published: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye & Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Veteran journalist and Kannada activist Patil Puttappa passed away in Hubballi on Monday night. The celebrated author, popularly known as PaPu, was 101 years old.Patil Puttappa was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on February 10 as he was suffering from age-related ailments.
Born in Kurubagonda village near Halageri of Haveri district on January 14, 1919, Puttappa was in the forefront of pro-Kannada agitations for the last five decades.

For the last 53 years, he was the president of Karnataka Vidhyavardhak Sangha of Dharwad which played an immense role in the unification of Karnataka. Puttappa had donned several roles including freedom fighter, Kannada activist, lawyer, journalist, author and publisher. Till recently he had voiced his concerns for the delay in Mahadayi project and had visited the project site even though he was wheelchair-bound.
Several writers and politicians condoled the death of PaPu. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that PaPu was a great activist of Karnataka and involved in several agitations. “His contribution to building Karnataka was immense. He was always instrumental in guiding us when it came to Kannada language and border issues,” he said.

“The life of PaPu was nothing but history of Karnataka,” said Sarju Katkar, journalist and writer of PaPu’s biography “Nanu Patil Puttappa”.Ashok Chandargi, president of Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee, said, “He (PaPu) was one with Kannada and Karnataka.”

Patil Puttappa no more in ‘Prapancha’, funeral to be held in Halageri today

Hubballi: Family members of Patil Puttappa have decided to hold his last rites in Halageri village of Haveri district on Tuesday afternoon, after he passed away late on Monday. The mortal remains of PaPu were taken to his residence in Hubballi from the KIMS hospital at 11.30 pm. The public can pay homage to the departed Kannada activist at his residence till noon tomorrow. Afterwards, the mortal remains will be taken to Haveri for the last rites. Soon after the demise of Puttappa, several people rushed to the hospital.

