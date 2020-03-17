STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLCs unhappy with Karnataka’s preparedness on COVID-19

Members of the Legislative Council expressed displeasure over measures taken by the state government to tackle coronavirus in the state.

A monk, wearing a mask to protect himself against the coronavirus, walks past Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council expressed displeasure over measures taken by the state government to tackle coronavirus in the state. During a discussion on the epidemic in the Council on Monday, leader of the opposition SR Patil said that the first death due to COVID-19 was in Karnataka and that reflected the preparedness of the state government.

“It is a blot on the state’s health department. If proper measures were in place, the virus would not have spread to so many people. The government should think of isolating all travellers, including Indians, coming from other countries,” he said, adding that the government should release special grants.

MLC Srikante Gowda said, “It’s high time Karnataka took a leaf out of Kerala’s book to contain the virus. Even today, the staff at the airport are conducting checks with a casual approach.”

Forest Minister Anand Singh expressed concern over students from the state stranded at Milan airport. “About 60 students, including my daughter, are stranded. The government should intervene and help students and others from Karnataka, who are stranded.”

Health Minister B Sriramulu said that he is in touch with the External Affairs Ministry to bring back those from Karnataka. “The government has so far spent Rs 36 crore on steps taken to prevent COVID-19. There is no dearth of masks or sanitisers and we have stocks for another three months. Masks will be made available in Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” he said.

“The 71 people who attended the funeral of the 76-year-old man who died in Kalaburagi were kept in isolation. Leaves have been cancelled for doctors and they are being sent on deputation to places where their services are required,” he added.

