STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Road works in Shivamogga’s wildlife sanctuaries draw ire of activists

The Sharavathi Sanctuary recently notified for protecting the critically endangered Lion Tailed Macaques, is also witnessing road works in its critical habitat.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Road work in progress through wildlife sanctuaries of Shivamogga | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Shivamogga Wildlife Division carrying out non forest activities in critical habitats of two of its wildlife sanctuaries – Shettihalli and the Sharavathi Valley Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary - activists are up in arms and say that any road works or even its repairs sans permission violates the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Forest officials counter and say that no new road work has been taken up and an existing stretch of one kilometer is being strengthened in Shettihalli while in Sharavathi, a stretch of mud road is being built.
Chitrashettihalli and Shettihalli are twin villages located inside the Shettihalli Sanctuary in Shivamogga district. Even today 113 families live in the core area of the Sanctuary. However, most of them have given their consent to district authorities for relocation outside the sanctuary. Work on repairing a section of the 7 KM road [that connects these twin villages to Shivamogga city] was taken up from MLA grants even though the families are waiting to move out.

Wildlife conservationist and activist Akhilesh Chipli adds, “It is a complete non-forest activity within the sanctuary. These road works have been taken up without getting any clearance. It is a blatant violation of the WPA, 1972. Why have the forest officials taken up this work when most of the families have given consent to move out? This is an attempt to stop the relocation project as also utilize the grant funds within March even for an illegal activity.”

The Sharavathi Sanctuary recently notified for protecting the critically endangered Lion Tailed Macaques, is also witnessing road works in its critical habitat. Activists say that deep inside the Sharavathi Valley, a hill has been cut to build a road for 15-20 families residing here. This too has no sanction while the work continues inside the LTM habitat. Speaking to TNIE, I M Nagaraj, DCF Shivamogga (Wildlife Division) said, “This road has been in existence for decades now and being used by people living inside the sanctuary. Even last year - three kilometers of the road was repaired which nobody opposed. This time, it is only one kilometer and is being done from grants from the MLA.  It is only a temporary structure which will be washed away during the monsoons. With request being made to the MLA - funds were sanctioned as people living here were finding it difficult. As far as Sharavathi is concerned – a kuchha mud road is being filled up to help families living here and no jelly stone is being used.”Activists submitted a complaint to the chief wildlife warden and called for immediate stoppage of these road works.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp