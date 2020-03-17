STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS lauds central govt for Ram Mandir, scrapping of Article 370, CAA

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has extended its footprint to 80,000 places across the country, said RSS Sarakaryavaha (General Secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi, here on Monday.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi speaks to media on Monday | vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has extended its footprint to 80,000 places across the country, said RSS Sarakaryavaha (General Secretary) Bhaiyyaji Joshi, here on Monday. “The Sangh’s outreach has gone up in comparison to last year. We have reached 39,000 places by way of our daily routine through our 62,500 shakhas. The number of shakhas has gone up by 3,000 and weekly meetings by 4,000,” he said.

The three-day meeting of the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), RSS’ highest decision-making body, was cancelled last weekend following government guidelines on coronavirus. Around 1,500 people were to take part in ABPS, which was scheduled to start from March 15 in Bengaluru. The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandali (ABKM) (executive committee) baithak, meanwhile, passed three resolutions on Article 370, Ram Mandir and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said.  

“The RSS welcomes the nullification of Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which was a hindrance to the development of the state and was against the idea of the Constitution. The CAA helps the persecuted religious minorities -- Hindus, Parsis, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains -- in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship. The RSS welcomes the SC verdict on the construction of the Ram Mandir,” he said.

“The Sangh has conducted a survey of nearly 15 lakh people from different sectors. We are planning to engage them in social work in the next two-three years,” he said. On CAA, Joshi said that some leaders have turned a national issue to a political one. “All political parties should try to sort out their misunderstanding on CAA by speaking to the government,” he said.

On abolition of Article 370
The ABKM welcomes the extension of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir followed by the decision to make Article 370 ineffective through the Constitutional orders by the President and its approval by Parliament. The decision to reorganise the state into two Union Territories is also commendable. The statesmanship and political will showed by the Prime Minister and his team is praiseworthy.

On Ram Mandir
The Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019 on Ram Janmasthan is a momentous verdict. The constitution of Sri Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra as a society-driven Trust and confining government’s role to that of a facilitator reflects government’s farsightedness. ABKM hopes that the Nyas will speedily complete the task of building this grand Mandir and parisar kshetra at the Ram Janmsthan.

On CAA
ABKM congratulates Parliament and Union government for passing the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 to simplify the process of granting citizenship of Bharat to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who came to Bharat due to religious persecution in the neighbouring Islamic states of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bhagwat to meet Suttur seer
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Suttur Mutt at 3.30 pm on Tuesday and seek the pontiff Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji’s blessings. After RSS cancelled its mega event in Bengaluru, most cadres left. But senior functionaries, like General Secretary Suresh Joshi, GR Mukund and others, stayed back and held meetings on Sunday and Monday. On Tuesday, after the meetings, Bhagawat will head to Mysuru. ENS

