Track work hits train schedule  

BENGALURU: A total of five trains will suffer partial cancellations or diversions on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to maintenance works. These changes will be effected on Tuesday: Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru Passenger commencing journey will terminate at Whitefield instead of KSR Bengaluru; the Mysuru-Chennai-Mysuru Express will be diverted to run via Yesvantpur-Banaswadi instead of Bengaluru Cantonment, and the Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Express will be partially cancelled between KSR station and Cantonment.
