STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

United we stand, says Shivakumar amid news of tussle in KPCC

‘Congress leaders will work together,  no differences in party unit’

Published: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC working presidents Satish Jarkiholi, Saleem Ahmed and Eshwar Khandre greet KPCC president D K Shivakumar at Congress Bhavan on Monday | shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday said that there are no differences among Congress leaders in the state, and they will work together to bring the party back to power.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting former minister MB Patil, who was said to be in the race for the KPCC post, Shivakumar said that “99% of leaders, including MB Patil, had suggested my name for the KPCC post. There are no differences among us”.

Shivakumar, who met many senior Congress leaders in the past three days, and held his first meeting with three working presidents on Monday, said they have decided to strengthen the party from the ground level, and take everyone in the party into confidence. “It is not the power, but the responsibility given to us. It is an opportunity to strengthen the party and we need to energize our workers,” he said.

The KPCC chief said they will give greater emphasis to quality and quantity, and not talk about any particular caste. “We will give priority to all communities, and give more importance to discipline. Those loyal to the party will be given party positions,” he said, adding that after the ongoing legislative session concludes, they will visit New Delhi to meet party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress is currently battling to save its government in Madhya Pradesh, even as its rebel MLAs are staying at a resort in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, however, hopes his party government in Madhya Pradesh survives the crisis. The Kamal Nath government is hanging by a thread after resignations by 21 MLAs loyal to Jyothiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP. On Monday, Nath was asked to prove his majority, but the MP Assembly Speaker adjourned proceedings till March 26, citing the corona scare. However, the governor countered it, and asked Nath to prove his majority on Tuesday.

Shivakumar, however, said there is a lot of discontent among the party MLAs staying at the resort in Bengaluru, and they cannot be misguided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp