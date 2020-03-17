United we stand, says Shivakumar amid news of tussle in KPCC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly-appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday said that there are no differences among Congress leaders in the state, and they will work together to bring the party back to power.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting former minister MB Patil, who was said to be in the race for the KPCC post, Shivakumar said that “99% of leaders, including MB Patil, had suggested my name for the KPCC post. There are no differences among us”.

Shivakumar, who met many senior Congress leaders in the past three days, and held his first meeting with three working presidents on Monday, said they have decided to strengthen the party from the ground level, and take everyone in the party into confidence. “It is not the power, but the responsibility given to us. It is an opportunity to strengthen the party and we need to energize our workers,” he said.

The KPCC chief said they will give greater emphasis to quality and quantity, and not talk about any particular caste. “We will give priority to all communities, and give more importance to discipline. Those loyal to the party will be given party positions,” he said, adding that after the ongoing legislative session concludes, they will visit New Delhi to meet party leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress is currently battling to save its government in Madhya Pradesh, even as its rebel MLAs are staying at a resort in Bengaluru. Shivakumar, however, hopes his party government in Madhya Pradesh survives the crisis. The Kamal Nath government is hanging by a thread after resignations by 21 MLAs loyal to Jyothiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP. On Monday, Nath was asked to prove his majority, but the MP Assembly Speaker adjourned proceedings till March 26, citing the corona scare. However, the governor countered it, and asked Nath to prove his majority on Tuesday.

Shivakumar, however, said there is a lot of discontent among the party MLAs staying at the resort in Bengaluru, and they cannot be misguided.