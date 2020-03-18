Bring back Kannadigas from Italy, demands Kharge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government should put pressure on the Union government to make arrangements and bring back the Kannadigas stuck in Italy, said former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.

Raising the issue during the zero hour of the assembly session on Tuesday, Kharge said, “I am in touch with the Italian Kannada association. There are at least 400 Kannadigas stranded, including 150 students. Earlier, the embassy was not asking to produce certificates from passengers who have tested negative and want to book flights to India. Now, they are demanding it,’’ he said.

Kharge further said that Italy is heading for a complete shutdown. “We have little time and many people stranded there,’’ he said.

Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the government is making arrangements for the same.