STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Can’t give more time to farmers, says govt on loan interest waiver

Marithibbe Gowda and other JDS and Congress members demanded that the government give more time as it would not be possible for farmers to clear the loans within 15 days.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday insisted that farmers repay the principal amount by this month-end to get the benefit of interest waiver on long-term loans given for projects like putting up cattle sheds, sprinkler irrigation, fencing and other horticulture and irrigation works.

Responding to JDS member Marithibbe Gowda’s question in the Council, Cooperatives Minister ST Somashekar said that the state government on February 14, 2020 announced waiver of interest component of Rs 466 crore on loans availed by farmers from primary agricultural cooperatives and rural development banks. “It is not possible to extend the time beyond March 31 as the Finance Department will not accept it,” he said. Farmers have repaid Rs 60 crore as of now.

Marithibbe Gowda and other JDS and Congress members demanded that the government give more time as it would not be possible for farmers to clear the loans within 15 days.

JSW deal
The state’s decision to give mining leases to JSW Steel led to heated exchanges between Opposition and ruling members in the Council on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp