Can’t give more time to farmers, says govt on loan interest waiver

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday insisted that farmers repay the principal amount by this month-end to get the benefit of interest waiver on long-term loans given for projects like putting up cattle sheds, sprinkler irrigation, fencing and other horticulture and irrigation works.

Responding to JDS member Marithibbe Gowda’s question in the Council, Cooperatives Minister ST Somashekar said that the state government on February 14, 2020 announced waiver of interest component of Rs 466 crore on loans availed by farmers from primary agricultural cooperatives and rural development banks. “It is not possible to extend the time beyond March 31 as the Finance Department will not accept it,” he said. Farmers have repaid Rs 60 crore as of now.

Marithibbe Gowda and other JDS and Congress members demanded that the government give more time as it would not be possible for farmers to clear the loans within 15 days.

JSW deal

The state’s decision to give mining leases to JSW Steel led to heated exchanges between Opposition and ruling members in the Council on Tuesday.