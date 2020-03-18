STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMO asks Wildlife Board to discuss project again

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seems like the controversial Hubballi-Ankola railway line project is still not off the track, as the proposal is going to be discussed again at a specially convened State Board for Wildlife meeting on March 20.

Forest department sources told The New Indian Express that two days after the first meeting on March 11, proceedings were sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. But the file was sent back on March 16 with the note, “Can have a relook and another meeting should be held.” The meeting has been fixed for March 20 and notices sent to all board members on Tuesday, sources said.

“The project has been kept alive as Small and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and demanded that the project be cleared. This is the reason, despite a unanimous decision against the project by the board at its last meeting, another meeting has been convened,” they said.

Shettar, during the budget discussion in the Assembly, had said that the project would be cleared, which had left many environmentalists and forest officials fuming. Also, the decision to hold another meeting to discuss the project has not gone down well with them. They wondered as to why another meeting should be held when the decision has already been taken and the project shelved at various stages over the last 18 years.

A board member said, “If the meeting is to be held, the CM must ensure that only board members are present and not the chief secretary or Shettar, who are not the members. Also, it is not the first time that the CMO has returned the file. Earlier, then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy too had asked the board to have a relook, but succumbed to pressure from the then chief secretary and Congress leaders. The matter was discussed then and the proposal was put off to another date.”

As per procedure, if the proposal gets cleared at the state wildlife board meeting, it is sent to the national wildlife board for clearance. Conservationists and forest officials are pinning their hopes on the central government cancelling the project, as has been done in the past.

