Committee to look into pay disparity of govt employees: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM BS Yediyurappa assured that a committee will be constituted to look into salary disparities between state and central government employees. Replying to an unstarred question by Aiyhole Mahalingappa from Raybhag constituency, the CM said there is a basic difference of six per cent disparity in salaries.

“The state follows its own recommendations, not those given by the Central Pay Commission. While the Centre revises this once in ten years, a state revises this once in six to seven years. Now, an expert committee will be constituted to look into the disparity. We will take action as per its recommendation,’’ he said.