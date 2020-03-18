End of an era as PaPu laid to rest

Pramodkumar Vaidya and Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI/HAVERI: Veteran journalist and Kannada activist Patil Puttappa, popularly known as PaPu, was laid to rest with state honours at his native village Halageri in Haveri district on Tuesday.The celebrated author, who was 102, breathed his last at KIMS Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments from February 10, on Monday night.

Later, his mortal remains were taken to his residence at Adarsha Nagar in Hubballi in a procession. A large number of grief-stricken people, including members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other pro-Kannada organisations, took part in the procession. Many of them cried seeing the mortal remains of the Nadoja awardee writer.

Being an institution in himself, the centenarian had guided four generations. Those representing the last three generations were there to pay their last respects.The rituals were conducted at his residence and his body was draped in Tricolour. Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan and Commissioner of Police R Dilip laid wreaths. Gurusidda Rajayogindra Swamiji of Moorusavir Mutt, Siddeshwara Swamiji, Nijagunananda Swamiji and other religious heads also paid their last respects.

Puttappa was synonymous with Kannada and Karnataka and he had a huge following in the state. A large number of people arrived to pay their last respects. Later, the body was taken to Dharwad where it was kept on the premises of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha and he was given a gun salute.

Later, the body was taken to his native village Halageri. The mortal remains were kept at a community hall. Local MLA Arunkumar Pujar paid his last respects to the departed activist along with local leaders. Hundreds of people gathered to bid adieu to the son of the soil despite restrictions on large gatherings by the administration.

The mortal remains of PaPu was taken to his village for the final rites. District Minister Bommai handed over the tricolour with which the mortal remains were draped to Puttappa’s son Ashok Patil. The last rites were held as per the Lingayat tradition.

PaPu’s tryst with movements began here

Belagavi: Patil Puttappa shared a lasting bond with Belagavi, for he plunged into the movement during his student days here. Following his death on Monday, a void is created with the people of the district indebted to him for many reasons. While studying Law at KLS RL Law college here, he actively took part in the struggle for the honour of Kannadigas in a border dispute. His tryst with literature and movements began from his college days and needless to say it was the district that honed the skills of PaPu, who later became a great columnist of the state. He had conducted extensive research on the border dispute during his lifelong journey as a journalist. It was his demand as the president of 70th Akhil Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Belagavi in 2003 that helped Kittur become a taluk headquarter. PaPu, who was sharing the dais with then chief minister S M Krishna restricted him not to leave the stage without announcing Kittur as a new taluk. The chief minister had no other option, but to budge and announced Kittur as a new taluk.

Activist remembered at condolence meet

Vijayapura: A meeting was organised at Dr P G Halakatti Research Centre on Tuesday, to condole the death of veteran journalist Patil Puttappa. PaPu, as Patil Puttappa was widely known, away on Monday. Writer Mahanth Gulaganji said “Patil Putappa was in the forefront of pro-Kannada agitations in the last five decades. He played a key-role in the unification of Karnataka and donned many positions in his career. He was also the president of 70th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held held in Belagavi. He will be remembered for his works and he is an irreplaceable personality in the history of the state. His demise is the biggest loss to the state and literary field,” condoled writer Gulaganji.