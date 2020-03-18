Ex-Speaker irked as MLAs demand water from Yettinahole project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The Yettinahole project has become very funny these days, everyone wants water to reach their place via this. What should people from Kolar and Chikkaballapur do?’’ questioned former Speaker and Srinivasapura MLA KR Ramesh Kumar.

Reacting to him, Masala Jayaram, MLA from Turuvekere, said that 52.28 acres of agricultural land in the taluk has been acquired for the project, but Turuvekere has been excluded from the Yettinahole scheme.

Irked by this, Kumar said that out of 24 TMC surplus water to be drawn for this project, eight TMC is allocated for Kolar and Chikkaballapura, which do not have any river basins. Here, one has to dig 1,500 feet to get water, he said. He added that every taluk and village through which Yettinahole passes, wants water. “It is absolutely fine to demand, but we do not know how much (water) we will get,’’ he said.

Deputy CM Govind Karjol replied that it is not possible to give water to all the villages, districts and taluks. “Water will be given to those who were included in the original detailed project report,’’ he said.