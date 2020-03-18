STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt gives more powers to Upalokayukta, Bill passed

Law Minister Madhuswamy said Lokayukta can assign cases to any of the Upalokayuktas in his absence.

Published: 18th March 2020 06:03 AM

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill that enables Upalokayukta to discharge duties of Lokayukta, as demanded by opposition Congress and JDS legislators on the floor of the House.

When the Bill was introduced in the House for discussion, JDS and Congress MLAs criticised the government for not giving enough powers to the anti-corruption watchdog. Congress MLA Eshwar Khandre said, “In the BJP manifesto, you have promised strengthening of the Lokayukta. But nothing has been done so far. Thousands of cases are pending before Lokayukta. Is there no limit to dispose them of,’’ he asked.

JDS MLA KM Shivalingegowda from Arsikere said the very purpose of forming the Lokayukta is not being served. “People who make mistakes or corrupt are not scared of Lokayukta. Even if Lokayukta or Upalokayukta are good hands, the staff in their offices are from the government. There is no sanctity. Lokayukta should have their own staff.”

Former speaker Ramesh Kumar said the Lokayukta has become toothless. “Apply your mind and strengthen the Lokayukta. Corrupt people are walking free, while honest people are hiding. Does it bring grace to you or us,’’ he asked.

JDS leader HD Revanna, hinting at corruption in government offices, said that there are many officials who have not drawn their salaries for many years, though their pay packages have gone up by 200 per cent. “How is this be possible,’’ he asked, demanding that the Lokayukta be strengthened.

The Lokayukta Amendment Bill enables the Lokayukta to function more effectively by referring or transferring any of the cases or complaints to any one of the Upalokayuktas, in case the Lokayukta is not able to dispose of or deal with or hear or consider the cases. “The action taken or orders passed by the Upalokayukta in such cases shall be as effective and valid as if it was taken by the Lokayukta,’’ the Bill states. However, it is valid only if the Lokayukta assigned the case to the Upalokayukta. There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed bill.

Law Minister Madhuswamy said Lokayukta can assign cases to any of the Upalokayuktas in his absence.

