Karnataka HC upholds police action to prevent Digvijaya Singh from meeting 'rebel' MLAs

BENGALURU: In a setback to senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected his request to issue directions to the local police to allow him to meet 'rebel' Madhya Pradesh MLAs camped at resort outskirts in city.

Hearing the petition filed by Singh, Justice R Devdas declined to grant interim prayer made by Singh who moved the court seeking directions to police to allow him to meet MLAs at resort.

Quoting the request made by MP MLAs to the DG&IGP that no Congress leader from MP be allowed to meet them to avoid risk to their lives, the judge noted that the action of the police neither highhandedness nor violation of the law.

However, the judge asked the state to file objections over the allegations made by Singh about his illegal detention.

It can be recalled that Digvijaya Singh landed with scores of party workers and leaders staged a protest outside a private resort where rebel MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Congress are herded up. A day after the MLAs addressed a press conference and asserted their support to Jyothiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning.

The road leading to the resort was closed down following the huge gathering of Congress workers. The morning protest took everyone including the police by surprise. Singh and other leaders were later taken away to the Amruthahalli police station. They then led by DK Shivakumar met the police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the DIrector Gemeral of Police Praveen Sood too.