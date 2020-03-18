KSOU to launch web radio to help students

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Students can tune in to lessons and lectures as well as advises on preparations for examinations from the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) sitting in any part of the world as the open varsity is set to relaunch its own radio service as a web radio soon. In the past, the KSOU headquartered in Mysuru had set up a radio channel to deliver lessons on radio. The radio channel which was inaugurated with much fanfare was operating out of the campus with its antennae located in the Doordarshan ground station. However, the channel had stopped functioning after IGNOU took back the antennas, according to reports. In their attempt to revive the channel, the KSOU has taken the web route making the new radio channel a web radio that has the advantage of being accessible for people from across the globe.