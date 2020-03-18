STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyers should not brand accused as criminals, says court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The minimum that is expected of advocates is that they not brand people accused of crimes as criminals, the Karnataka High Court observed on Tuesday, while disposing of the public interest litigation petition questioning the resolution passed by the Hubbali Bar Association asking its members not to appear for the three Kashmiri students accused of sedition.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi disposed of the petition filed by advocate BT Venkatesh and others, as the Hubballi Bar Association has withdrawn its resolution.

While disposing of the petition, the bench noted that the Association’s resolution said that the accused students are anti-nationals who committed a crime against the nation. “The minimum which we expect, considering the presumption of innocence exists in our country, is that members of the Bar should not have branded them as criminals. The law requires that the three accused should be given a fair trial. Therefore, even foreign nationals against whom allegations of serious crimes are made were given a fair trial,” the bench said, referring to the Ajmal Kasab trial.

“The second disturbing feature is that none of the local advocates came forward to represent the accused students. If such a situation is created for the accused, the court will have to consider to giving legal aid by appointing advocates. This is not healthy.,” the bench said.

The Court noted that an FIR had been filed with regard to the alleged attempt to assault the students on the court premises and declined to issue specific directions. “However, considering the fact that the incident in court premises, the investigation should be carried out meticulously with all seriousness,” the bench said.

