Lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread in Karnataka to continue will March-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As number of COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka have increased to 14, state government on Wednesday decided to continue health-related restrictions, including a lockdown announced earlier to contain the spread of coronavirus, till March-end.

In an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the state government allocated Rs 200 crore for taking preventive measures and also formed a task force headed by Health Minister B Sriramulu to constantly monitor measures taken to contain coronavirus.

Informing about the decisions taken in the cabinet, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state government is taking all necessary measures and there is no need for panic. He also announced that all international passengers arriving to Karnataka will be stamped on right hand and termed the situation as grave, but no need to panic.

He asked people to take precautionary measures. The government is planning to open more laboratories to test samples. Currently, there are five labs in the state. The state government had earlier announced lockdown of malls, night clubs, educational institutions and other places of public gatherings to contain spread of the virus.