Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs issue rocks Karnataka Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs issue created ruckus in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh along with KPCC designated president D K Shivakumar and Congress MLAs including Harris and Rizwan Arshad who were protesting against police for not allowing them to meet Congress MLAs were detained.

In the zero hour when members were raising the issue on coronavirus, money fever and bird flu, senior Congress leader HK Patil raised the issue of Congress MLAs detaining. He said as per rule, before detaining members, it has to be brought to speaker's notice. But here it was not done.

Irked by this, RDPR minister K S Eahwrappa said when people are suffering from Corona what was the need to mix politics in the house. Later Congress members led by Siddaramiah came to the well and started shouting anti slogans. Speaker adjourned the proceedings.