Seizure of EPIC: HC orders notice to state on handing over probe to CBI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a public interest litigation seeking directions to hand over the case of seizing thousands of fake Epic cards from an apartment during the 2018 assembly elections, registered and probed by Jalahalli police, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Hearing the petition filed by N Anand Kumar, a BJP sympathiser, and G Santhosh Kumar, former president of the BJP youth wing in city, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notices to CBI, disqualified MLA N Munirathna and others.

Jalahalli police registered a case after one N Rakesh complained that he and his followers were attacked by Munirathna’s supporters when they discovered and stopped a group of people from printing fake voter identity cards at the instance of Munirathna at an apartment at Sharadamba Nagar in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

Alleging that Munirathna’s name has been excluded in the FIR despite the complainant making a specific reference to him, the petitioners stated that epic cards, water cans and pamphlets bearing the photo of Munirathna were stacked at the apartment. Munirathna had managed to collect a large number of epic cards from voters in the constituency by alluring them with freebies such as water cans, they claimed.

The petitioners alleged that the sensitivity of the issue and political ramifications require transfer of the case from the state police to ensure credibility of such investigation.