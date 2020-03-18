STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Traveller from Dubai is Karnataka’s 11th positive case

US returnee admitted at hospital in B’luru flees to AP; Many under home quarantine

Published: 18th March 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

The otherwise busy KIA wears a deserted look on Tuesday as security personnel don masks as they patrol the airport | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka clocked its eleventh Novel Coronavirus case on Tuesday, with a traveller from Dubai testing positive, a week after landing in Bengaluru.  

The 67-year-old Bengalurean was in Dubai from March 3-8 and returned via Goa on March 9. The woman has had health-related ailments, including chronic kidney disease. She was home-quarantined after her return and was admitted to hospital on Monday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told the media.Health officials have traced 21 high-risk contacts of the woman, including five family members. All have been quarantined at home.

Amidst the several suspected cases, a 58-year-old man who was quarantined, fled from the Sir C V Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar on Tuesday. The man hails from Tadipatri town in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. He had recently returned from the US and his samples were sent for testing. According to the Indiranagar police, he ran away to his home town and the local police have been informed.

Officials revealed that in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, four new positive cases were confirmed. The eighth patient, a 32-year-old techie, is in hospital in Bengaluru. He was a co-passenger of Patient 4 who had travelled from USA via London on March 4. Two more cases had tested positive -- one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru.

Patient 9 is the 63-year-old family doctor who had treated the Kalaburagi man who died on March 10 at his residence. Patient 10 is a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from the UK on March 14, and tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted in a designated isolation hospital, while five primary high-risk contacts have been identified and are under strict home quarantine. Further tracing of secondary contacts is in progress.

In Belagavi, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli said no suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in the district so far. However, another suspected case of coronavirus was detected in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday. The individual had returned from Abu Dhabi on March 10 and has been kept in the isolation ward at Basavakalyan hospital.

Health officials in Haveri have screened 165 suspected corona cases so far, of which 164 people are under home quarantine and one patient has been admitted to the District Hospital. In Koppal district, 22 people are under home quarantine and five of them have completed 14-day isolation.
In Mangaluru, more than 90 passengers and crew of a Dubai flight that landed in Mangaluru on March 14 were put under home quarantine on Tuesday after it was learnt that one of the passengers on that flight, who hails from Kerala, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Four people from Mysuru and Mandya districts, who had shown symptoms of COVID-19, tested negative on Tuesday. So far, 16 samples had been sent for testing and all are negative. Those who were under isolation at hospital have also left for their homes as they tested negative, district authorities said.
Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said that around 80 persons, who had returned from abroad and were quarantined, have tested negative for coronavirus. In Tumakuru, the district administration is keeping a tab on 83 persons who had arrived from different countries. In Chitradurga too, 43 people who had recently undertaken foreign trips are being monitored.

3.5-yr-old Gadag girl hospitalised
A three-and-half-year-old girl was admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus. The child came to Gadag from London with her parents on March 9. On Monday evening, the girl started coughing and developed slight fever. Her parents immediately took her to GIMS on Monday night. Her blood sample and throat swab has been sent to Bengaluru for examination on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp