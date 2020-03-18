Traveller from Dubai is Karnataka’s 11th positive case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka clocked its eleventh Novel Coronavirus case on Tuesday, with a traveller from Dubai testing positive, a week after landing in Bengaluru.

The 67-year-old Bengalurean was in Dubai from March 3-8 and returned via Goa on March 9. The woman has had health-related ailments, including chronic kidney disease. She was home-quarantined after her return and was admitted to hospital on Monday, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told the media.Health officials have traced 21 high-risk contacts of the woman, including five family members. All have been quarantined at home.

Amidst the several suspected cases, a 58-year-old man who was quarantined, fled from the Sir C V Raman General Hospital in Indiranagar on Tuesday. The man hails from Tadipatri town in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. He had recently returned from the US and his samples were sent for testing. According to the Indiranagar police, he ran away to his home town and the local police have been informed.

Officials revealed that in 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, four new positive cases were confirmed. The eighth patient, a 32-year-old techie, is in hospital in Bengaluru. He was a co-passenger of Patient 4 who had travelled from USA via London on March 4. Two more cases had tested positive -- one in Kalaburagi and another in Bengaluru.

Patient 9 is the 63-year-old family doctor who had treated the Kalaburagi man who died on March 10 at his residence. Patient 10 is a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru who returned from the UK on March 14, and tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted in a designated isolation hospital, while five primary high-risk contacts have been identified and are under strict home quarantine. Further tracing of secondary contacts is in progress.

In Belagavi, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli said no suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in the district so far. However, another suspected case of coronavirus was detected in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Tuesday. The individual had returned from Abu Dhabi on March 10 and has been kept in the isolation ward at Basavakalyan hospital.

Health officials in Haveri have screened 165 suspected corona cases so far, of which 164 people are under home quarantine and one patient has been admitted to the District Hospital. In Koppal district, 22 people are under home quarantine and five of them have completed 14-day isolation.

In Mangaluru, more than 90 passengers and crew of a Dubai flight that landed in Mangaluru on March 14 were put under home quarantine on Tuesday after it was learnt that one of the passengers on that flight, who hails from Kerala, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Four people from Mysuru and Mandya districts, who had shown symptoms of COVID-19, tested negative on Tuesday. So far, 16 samples had been sent for testing and all are negative. Those who were under isolation at hospital have also left for their homes as they tested negative, district authorities said.

Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha said that around 80 persons, who had returned from abroad and were quarantined, have tested negative for coronavirus. In Tumakuru, the district administration is keeping a tab on 83 persons who had arrived from different countries. In Chitradurga too, 43 people who had recently undertaken foreign trips are being monitored.

3.5-yr-old Gadag girl hospitalised

A three-and-half-year-old girl was admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus. The child came to Gadag from London with her parents on March 9. On Monday evening, the girl started coughing and developed slight fever. Her parents immediately took her to GIMS on Monday night. Her blood sample and throat swab has been sent to Bengaluru for examination on Tuesday.