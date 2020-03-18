Twin fear grips Mysureans, more than 4,000 birds culled

Shiva Kumar K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Already in panic and lock-down mode following the coronavirus scare across the state, Mysoreans have now also to contend with incidents of bird flu reported in the city. With culling of fowls in poultry farms around the city being carried out, residents are playing safe and doing their utmost to stay indoors.

On Tuesday morning, veterinary officials and the Mysuru City Corporation took up mass culling of over 4,000 birds on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar after samples of the fowls tested positive for Avian Flu in Mettagalli and Kumbarakoppal. The officials ensured that the culled birds were buried in pits near Nagenahhalli farm and sealed with mud.

Poultry farms have been identified to carry out culling of birds in the next three days. Affected poultry breeders and sellers have been assured of compensation for the culling. Bird Flu cases have kept officials on their toes and they are trying their best to prevent it from spreading it to other areas as Mysuru supplies chicken and eggs to Kerala and other states.

Forest and veterinary officials are keeping a close eye on birds at the zoo and bird sanctuaries at Ranganathittu, Gendehosahalli and Kokere Bellur, and collecting droppings that will be sent for tests to labs in Bengaluru.