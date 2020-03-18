Two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two more persons have tested positive in Karnataka taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 13. Health Minister Sriramulu on Wednesday on his twitter handle announced that two have persons have tested positive and they have been admitted to the designated hospital.

Taking to Twitter the minister wrote, “2 more #Covid19 case has been registered in Bangalore today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56-year-old male, resident of Bangalore returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital.”

A media briefing regarding the same will be held in the evening by the health department officials and medical education minister K Sudhakar.