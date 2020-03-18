Yet another Indian gaur fatally hit by train

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A week after two Indian gaurs were killed when a train run over them, another similar incident was reported from the railway track near Tioli village, located in Londa Forest Range in Khanapur taluk on Monday. The gaur, a male aged about six years, was found killed on the spot after being hit by the train. Forest department officials attached to the Londa forest range visited the spot. It may be recalled here that as many as two Indian gaurs were killed on the spot after they were hit by the train, while crossing the Londa- Miraj railway track near Shedegali village in Khanapur taluk on the wee hours of March 10. Sources said that both the gaurs were female, out of which one was nine-year-old and another was one-and-a-half year old.