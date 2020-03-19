STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress takes resort politics to the well

Wednesday’s assembly session saw a ruckus over the detaining of Congress members when they went to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs who are currently staying at a resort in Bengaluru.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah during the assembly session | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wednesday’s assembly session saw a ruckus over the detaining of Congress members when they went to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs who are currently staying at a resort in Bengaluru. Members of the opposition and the ruling party argued over the issue at the well of the house.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, KPCC-designated president D K Shivakumar and Congress MLAs NA Harris and Rizwan Arshad, who protested against the police not allowing them to meet the rebel MLAs, were detained on Wednesday morning. During zero hour, when legislators brought up coronavirus and bird flu, senior Congress leader H K Patil raised the detention issue. He said as per rules, before any detainment, the Speaker has to be notified, which was not done in this case. Even Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah questioned why the law wasn’t being followed. “If member of this house is detained, it has to be brought to the Speaker’s notice,’’ he said.

When RDPR Minister K S Eshwrappa slammed the former CM for bringing up the issue during the coronavirus scare, Congress members rushed to the well of the house. The Speaker then adjourned proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs congress
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp