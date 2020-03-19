Congress takes resort politics to the well

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wednesday’s assembly session saw a ruckus over the detaining of Congress members when they went to meet the Madhya Pradesh rebel MLAs who are currently staying at a resort in Bengaluru. Members of the opposition and the ruling party argued over the issue at the well of the house.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, KPCC-designated president D K Shivakumar and Congress MLAs NA Harris and Rizwan Arshad, who protested against the police not allowing them to meet the rebel MLAs, were detained on Wednesday morning. During zero hour, when legislators brought up coronavirus and bird flu, senior Congress leader H K Patil raised the detention issue. He said as per rules, before any detainment, the Speaker has to be notified, which was not done in this case. Even Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah questioned why the law wasn’t being followed. “If member of this house is detained, it has to be brought to the Speaker’s notice,’’ he said.

When RDPR Minister K S Eshwrappa slammed the former CM for bringing up the issue during the coronavirus scare, Congress members rushed to the well of the house. The Speaker then adjourned proceedings.