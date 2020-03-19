Karnataka: Out of 13 coronavirus patients, 3 recovered, rest stable 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

Patient #1

State’s first case, a techie who came to Bengaluru from US via Dubai. On Feb 28 at 12.30 pm, he took a flight from Austin to John F Kennedy Airport in New York. He was at the airport from 4.11 pm to 11 pm, then arrived in Dubai at 8.25 pm. His next flight was at 3.40 pm. He arrived at KIA at 8.50 am on March 1. Showed symptoms on March 5, got tested on March 8 at RGICD.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation

Patient #2 and #3

Wife and child of Patient 1. Both were initially kept in isolation at RGICD as a precaution and then they too tested positive on March 8. Admitted to RGICD.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation, could be discharged in a day or two.

Patient #4

Techie who tested positive, arrived in India on March 8 at 4.30 am from the US on a flight via London. Mild symptoms noticed. He visited RGICD himself and samples were sent for testing. Admitted to RGICD on March 9.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation, c0uld be discharged in a day or two

Patient #5

He arrived at Mumbai Airport from Greece on March 6 at 11.55 pm. On March 8, he arrived at KIA at 9.45 pm. On March 10, he visited RGICD with a cold and mild fever, sample sent for testing. Admitted to Jayanagar General Hospital.

Status: He is presently stable

Patient #6

Karnataka and India’s first COVID-19 casualty — patient from Kalaburagi. On February 29, he arrived at Hyderabad airport at 12.30 pm from Saudi Arabia. He reached Kalaburagi and stayed home till March 5. On March 6, he had fever and a family physician visited him. On March 9, he was first treated at home by a family doctor, then shifted to a private hospital. Sample was collected and sent to VRDL, BMC&RL. However, at 10 pm, he was discharged against medical advice. On March 10, he was admitted to Care hospital, Hyderabad, and was then taken back to Kalaburagi in an ambulance at 7 pm. However, he died in the ambulance and was declared brought dead by doctors at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science

Status: Passed away

Patient #7

Daughter of patient 6, was admitted to Kalaburagi district hospital after she showed some symptoms

Status: Stable with mild symptoms

Patient #8

32-year-old male techie from Bengaluru. He was co-passenger of Patient 4, who travelled from USA via London on March 8. Didn’t show symptoms till March 14, later tested positive. He was admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram.

Status: Still no symptoms, stable

Patient #9

63-year-old male patient, doctor from Kalaburagi who was treating patient 6. He came under primary contact 14 days back and hence in isolation facility on March 11. Showed no symptoms

Status: Still no symptoms. Stable. Day 13 of contact. To be tested on Day 14 and then discharged if reports confirm negative

Patient #10

20-year-old female, who is a resident of Bengaluru, returned from UK on March 14. Showed mild symptoms and is now in isolation.

Status: Stable with mild symptoms

Patient #11

67-year-old female who returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. Suffers from chronic kidney disease. Admitted on March 16 after symptoms showed

Status: Stable, no respiratory tract issues. Vitals being monitored

Patient #12

25-year-old male who returned from Madrid, Spain on March 13. Showed symptoms of shivering, fever and was admitted to hospital on March 18

Status: Stable with symptoms of fever, shivering, cough

Patient #13

56-year old female who returned from US on March 6. Developed symptoms on March 16. Admitted after testing positive.

Status: Hospitalised with cold, cough and fever but stable

Patient #14

35-year-old male returned from US on March 10. Showed mild symptoms on March 16 and was admitted to designated isolation hospital

Status: In hospital with symptoms of COVID 19. Stable

Compiled by Chetana Belagere

Source: Health Department