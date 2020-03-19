STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Out of 13 coronavirus patients, 3 recovered, rest stable 

On Feb 28 at 12.30 pm, he took a flight from Austin to John F Kennedy Airport in New York.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

Patient #1

State’s first case, a techie who came to Bengaluru from US via Dubai. On Feb 28 at 12.30 pm, he took a flight from Austin to John F Kennedy Airport in New York. He was at the airport from 4.11 pm to 11 pm, then arrived in Dubai at 8.25 pm. His next flight was at 3.40 pm. He arrived at KIA at 8.50 am on March 1. Showed symptoms on March 5, got tested on March 8 at RGICD.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation

Patient #2 and #3

Wife and child of Patient 1. Both were initially kept in isolation at RGICD as a precaution and then they too tested positive on March 8. Admitted to RGICD.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation, could be discharged in a day or two.

Patient #4

Techie who tested positive, arrived in India on March 8 at 4.30 am from the US on a flight via London. Mild symptoms noticed. He visited RGICD himself and samples were sent for testing. Admitted to RGICD on March 9.

Status: Recovered. Reports sent for final confirmation, c0uld be discharged in a day or two

Patient #5

He arrived at Mumbai Airport from Greece on March 6 at 11.55 pm. On March 8, he arrived at KIA at 9.45 pm. On March 10, he visited RGICD with a cold and mild fever, sample sent for testing. Admitted to Jayanagar General Hospital.

Status: He is presently stable

Patient #6

Karnataka and India’s first COVID-19 casualty — patient from Kalaburagi. On February 29, he arrived at Hyderabad airport at 12.30 pm from Saudi Arabia. He reached Kalaburagi and stayed home till March 5. On March 6, he had fever and a family physician visited him. On March 9, he was first treated at home by a family doctor, then shifted to a private hospital. Sample was collected and sent to VRDL, BMC&RL. However, at 10 pm, he was discharged against medical advice. On March 10, he was admitted to Care hospital, Hyderabad, and was then taken back to Kalaburagi in an ambulance at 7 pm. However, he died in the ambulance and was declared brought dead by doctors at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science

Status: Passed away

Patient #7

Daughter of patient 6, was admitted to Kalaburagi district hospital after she showed some symptoms

Status: Stable with mild symptoms

Patient #8

32-year-old male techie from Bengaluru. He was co-passenger of Patient 4, who travelled from USA via London on March 8. Didn’t show symptoms till March 14, later tested positive. He was admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram.

Status: Still no symptoms, stable

Patient #9

63-year-old male patient, doctor from Kalaburagi who was treating patient 6. He came under primary contact 14 days back and hence in isolation facility on March 11. Showed no symptoms

Status: Still no symptoms. Stable. Day 13 of contact. To be tested on Day 14 and then discharged if reports confirm negative

Patient #10

20-year-old female, who is a resident of Bengaluru, returned from UK on March 14. Showed mild symptoms and is now in isolation.

Status: Stable with mild symptoms

Patient #11

67-year-old female who returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9. Suffers from chronic kidney disease. Admitted on March 16 after symptoms showed

Status: Stable, no respiratory tract issues. Vitals being monitored

Patient #12

25-year-old male who returned from Madrid, Spain on March 13. Showed symptoms of shivering, fever and was admitted to hospital on March 18

Status: Stable with symptoms of fever, shivering, cough

Patient #13

56-year old female who returned from US on March 6. Developed symptoms on March 16. Admitted after testing positive.

Status: Hospitalised with cold, cough and fever but stable

Patient #14

35-year-old male returned from US on March 10. Showed mild symptoms on March 16 and was admitted to designated isolation hospital

Status: In hospital with symptoms of COVID 19. Stable

Compiled by Chetana Belagere
Source: Health Department

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 karnataka coronavirus cases
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp