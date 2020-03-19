STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLAs told me 7 of them want to be freed: Digvijaya Singh

In an interview to The New Indian Express, he expressed confidence that he would be elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 19th March 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh with KPCC president-designate D K Shivakumar after meeting city police chief Bhaskar Rao in on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and party Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday and made an attempt to meet rebel Congress MLAs lodged in a resort. Even as the police refused him entry saying the MLAs had written to them seeking security, Singh insisted that more than half-a-dozen of those lawmakers want to be “freed”. In an interview to The New Indian Express, he expressed confidence that he would be elected to the Rajya Sabha. Excerpts:

Your MLAs have been in B’luru for more than two weeks. What prompted you to meet them now?
All efforts were being made by the party leadership in the state to convince them. Their families were approached, but the MLAs were under some kind of influence. They are in an environment from where they are unable to come out. We got the message that some of them wanted us to come here and meet them. We were told that they were prepared to return. That’s what brought me here.
You claim the rebel MLAs reached out to you. How many of them did?
Yes, they spoke to me. I spoke to about four of them and they promised me that seven of them wanted to come out, but were not being allowed. The numbers I contacted on Tuesday are not reachable on Wednesday.

Is this an attempt to woo them back despite their public allegiance to (Jyotiraditya) Scindia or simply shame them for deserting the party?
We want to win them back. They are our boys, our people. My whole effort is to win them back.

Do you believe you could have done things differently in the last 15 months that could have avoided this situation?
That is difficult to say. After all, there is something more than meets the eye. It is not any grievance against the Chief Minister. It is something beyond that.

Are you confident of being elected to the Rajya Sabha?
That won’t be a problem at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Madhya Pradesh MLAs congress Kamal Nath government
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp