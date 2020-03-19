Poor occupancy forces railways to cancel trains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to a severe drop in the number of passengers after the outbreak of COVID-19, the following trains have been cancelled across the South Western Railway Zone.

The trains which will be cancelled from Thursday: Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama-Yesvantpur Express (train numbers 07309/07310) and Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Daily Express Special (train numbers 07327/07328) till April 1; Chennai-Shivamogga-Chennai Biweekly Express Special (train numbers 06221/06222) and Yesvantpur-Bijapur-Yesvantpur daily express cancelled till March 31; Habibganj-Dharwar express special (train number 01664) cancelled on March 27 and Dharwar-Habibganj Express Special (train number 01663) cancelled on March 28; Shivamogga-Renigunta-Shivamogga biweekly express (train numbers 06223/06224) special is cancelled on March 26.

Top railway board officials on Tuesday evening held a meeting via video conferencing mode with general managers and divisional railway managers of all zones and divisions and directed them to cancel trains that were running with poor occupancy.