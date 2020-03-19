Soudha under scanner: Thermal tests, sanitisers for netas at entrance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vidhana Soudha has turned into a fortress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. As the state legislative assembly is in progress, legislators are being made to mandatorily use sanitiser to clean their hands, and are also being made to take temperature checks. Anyone with a fever or cold is being turned away at the entrance.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Ministers CN Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol and ministers JC Madhu Swamy, Basavraj Bommai, among others, were all made to take a temperature test.

Interestingly, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah spoke to those dispensing sanitiser at the entrance, asking them if they were medical practitioners, to which they replied no, but that have been trained in these aspects.

Earlier on, bureaucrats and Vidhana Soudha staffers were subjected to the same checks before entering the premises.