Suspected killer leopard caught alive

TUMAKURU: A leopard suspected to have mauled children in rural Tumakuru, was finally caught at Halanuru village on Wednesday. The six-year-old female leopard was holed up in a culvert of the Hemavathy canal when the forest guards sighted it.

Expert veterinarian Dr Sanath Krishna of Wildlife Institute of India shot a tranquilliser dart and other members of the team caught the animal in the net. Local residents appreciated the operation, saying they felt relieved as the leopard menace which lasted for a couple of months “finally ended.”

“A child was killed 10 km away from the spot where the leopard has been caught. So we suspect it to be the same animal”, said the Deputy Conservator of Forests Girish. The animal will be released into the BRT Wildlife Sanctuary at Bandipur, sources said. The curious onlookers who had gathered at the spot in large numbers tried to get a feel of the animal by touching it through the cage grills.

As two children had been mauled in quick succession, Forests Minister Anand Singh had visited the place recently had ordered that the animal should be ‘shot at sight.’ But officials restrained from such an act and managed to catch the leopard alive.