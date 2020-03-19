STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweetener for sugar factories: Govt may call for tenders in a month

In some cane-growing areas, harvesting has been delayed by up to 14 months, reducing the yield by 20-30 per cent, farmers said.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The government may call for tenders within a month to revive three state-run sugar factories in Mandya and Mysuru districts, bringing relief to cane growers who are now forced to delay harvesting and transport their produce to private factories in the state, and to Tamil Nadu.

In some cane-growing areas, harvesting has been delayed by up to 14 months, reducing the yield by 20-30 per cent, farmers said. Knowing that farmers have got bumper crops this season and closure of sugar factories has pushed them to the wall, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given the nod to privatise the three factories — Mysugar in Mandya, Pandavapura Cooperative Sugar Mills and Sriram Sugar Factory in KR  Nagar in Mysuru district.

Over the years, successive governments have ploughed in Rs 450 crore to revive Mysugar factory, but with little success because of technical issues. To bring closure, the government has offered voluntary retirement scheme to over 200 factory workers by allocating Rs 25 crore. The money is likely to be recovered by selling scrap at the factory worth around Rs 25 crore. The Sugar Ministry has completed the groundwork to put the factories on the block and will take a decision on the sugar buffer stock available at Mysugar.

Sources revealed that Nirani Sugars from North Karnataka, Bannari Sugar from Tamil Nadu and a firm backed by a former chief minister have shown interest in taking over the factories. Bannari Sugars is keen on Pandavapura Sugar Factory as it is close to its factories in Nanjangud and Kunthur in Kollegal.
Sugar Commissioner Akram Pasha said that Pandavapura and Sriram factories will start operating in a year, while the revival of Mysugar may take sometime as it needs a large investment, replacement of machinery, reworking of boilers and increasing the crushing capacity.

Krishna, a cane grower, said that the yield is high this season as many farmers have sown VCF -517 variety which harvests 65-70 tonnes per acre. If sugar factories are revived, it will help farmers save the cost of transporting their produce to factories out of Mandya, he added.

