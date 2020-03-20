Bellandur shanties issue: HC gives state time till Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the delay in rehabilitating the residents of shanties demolished in Bellandur limits, the Karnataka High Court has granted the state government time till Monday to place the policy on record on how it will rehabilitate them.

Hearing a PIL petition filed by People’s Union of Civil Liberties-Karnataka on Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi granted time to the state.

However, the bench expressed displeasure over delay in rehabilitation measures considering the coronavirus risk. It also noted that the state has not framed a scheme for the residents despite the order being passed on February 10.

Earlier, the government advocate sought time to submit the policy as the deputy commissioner had placed it before the state government for approval. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) filed a status report in the court. Following KSLSA’s directions, the labour department surveyed these residents.

The survey report states the residents were not construction workers but are part of the unorganised sector as security guards or housekeepers. Hence, the department has taken steps to register these residents under the Ambedkar Karmika Sahaya Hastha Scheme to issue smart cards to them. The residents’ children are enrolled in a government school at Kariyammana Agrahara. The women and child welfare department conducted an inspection too.

According to the report, only those unauthorised sheds in Kariyammana Agrahara area were demolished. It states that these residents have informed the officials that a few Bangladeshi immigrants who were residing in the area have left the place. The report said that these residents demanded basic amenities including toilets.