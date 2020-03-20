STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bellandur shanties issue: HC gives state time till Monday

Earlier, the government advocate sought time to submit the policy as the deputy commissioner had placed it before the state government for approval.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Children at the site of the demolitions carried out in January in Bellandur | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the delay in rehabilitating the residents of shanties demolished in Bellandur limits, the Karnataka High Court has granted the state government time till Monday to place the policy on record on how it will rehabilitate them.

Hearing a PIL petition filed by People’s Union of Civil Liberties-Karnataka on Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi granted time to the state.
 However, the bench expressed displeasure over delay in rehabilitation measures considering the coronavirus risk. It also noted that the state has not framed a scheme for the residents despite the order being passed on February 10.   

Earlier, the government advocate sought time to submit the policy as the deputy commissioner had placed it before the state government for approval. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) filed a status report in the court. Following KSLSA’s directions, the labour department surveyed these residents.

The survey report states the residents were not construction workers but are part of the unorganised sector as security guards or housekeepers. Hence, the department has taken steps to register these residents under the Ambedkar Karmika Sahaya Hastha Scheme to issue smart cards to them. The residents’ children are enrolled in a government school at Kariyammana Agrahara.  The women and child welfare department conducted an inspection too.

According to the report, only those unauthorised sheds in Kariyammana Agrahara area were demolished. It states that these residents have informed the officials that a few Bangladeshi immigrants who were residing in the area have left the place. The report said that these residents demanded basic amenities including toilets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp