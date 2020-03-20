STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress fumes over big cut in state grant

Union Finance Minister from Karnataka, but recommended cut, says Siddu; BJP MPs silent in Parliament, says Khandre

Former CM Siddaramaiah during Thursday’s assembly session at Vidhana Soudha | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move of writing to the Finance Commission, to reconsider its recommendation on giving a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka.

“She is elected from Karnataka and is doing injustice to the state,” the Congress leader said.
Siddaramaiah cited that the 15th Finance Commission had recommended the sum for Karnataka under special grants. “But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to the Commission urging it to review the amount, so that the state does not get this amount. She is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, she is doing injustice to the state she represents. Why cannot the state government demand what it was given?’’ he questioned.

When Congress members created a ruckus over the cut in grant, Tourism Minister CT Ravi tried to tell them that the Union government has cut a percentage of the grant and given it to backward states. To which KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said that Rs 1,000 crore has been cut from Karnataka’s grant while Rs 2,400 crore has been given to Gujarat. “Is Gujarat a backward state? What are 25 MPs elected from Karnataka doing, why cannot they raise their voice in Parliament?’’ he said.

A few weeks ago, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda had stated that the Finance Commission had cleared a special grant of Rs 5,400 crore for the state and he would discuss with Sitharaman to ensure early release of the funds. He had also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had informed him about the Finance Commission’s decision and asked him (Gowda) to coordinate with the finance department to ensure early release of funds.

“After demonetisation and GST, GDP has declined. When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he said he would create 10 crore jobs. But that failed. In 2013-14, the state budget was Rs 1,04,000 crore and it increased to Rs 2,09,000 crore in 2018-19. In 2018-19, our government had taken a loan of Rs 41,000 crore and now, the Yediyurappa government has taken a loan of Rs 52,918 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. 

