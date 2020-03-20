Introduce English in madrasas: Committee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Legislative Committee on Backward Classes and Minority Welfare has recommended that the state government introduce English in madrasas to prevent students from discontinuing their education after Class 7.

In the report, the committee, headed by MLA S Kumar Bangarappa and comprising 20 legislators’ and officials, stated that children studying in some madrasas discontinue their education after Class 7 as they cannot continue with higher studies in English or Kannada.

“A major reason for children discontinuing studies is because all subjects are taught in Urdu only at some madrasas. The state government should take appropriate measures so that Urdu is one of the subjects taught, while the remaining subjects are taught in English/Kannada ,” the report stated. The committee also recommended that Kannada be made mandatory in all private English-medium schools.

The committee also expressed concerns over the lack of cleanliness in school kitchens where the midday-meal is prepared. Though officials concerned are aware of the issue, they are not taking any measures, the report stated, and recommended that senior officers should monitor the condition of kitchens and other facilities for serving food to children.

The committee urged the government to take stringent measures to prevent substance abuse among children in government and private schools in urban areas.