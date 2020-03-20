STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh floor test: Digvijaya Singh to send letters to MLAs

The senior leader is now keen on approaching the Election Commission of India over the lack of a free and fair environment to hold Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addresses a press conference along KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre, in Bengaluru on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly so as to end the logjam over the political crisis, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh continued his attempts to touch base with rebel legislators. For the second day in a row, the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh met the DG and IGP of Karnataka, Praveen Sood, to request an audience with the legislators lodged in a Bengaluru resort, but to no avail.

The senior leader is now keen on approaching the Election Commission of India over the lack of a free and fair environment to hold Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh then said he would send his letters to the miffed legislators via courier. “As per the DG’s instructions, I have written personalised letters to 18 of my legislators. Now that the police who promised to ensure delivery of these letters are also backtracking, I will send them via courier,” said Singh. Lashing out at the BS Yediyurappa-led-BJP government for “pressuring the police”, Singh said he has petitioned the police and will take their response to court.

“I charge BS Yediyurappa with pressuring his police not to allow me to meet my voters, or even send them letters. This is the power game that the BJP is playing in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah is behind this ‘operation moneybag’.  I do have phone recordings of Shivraj Singh Chauhan offering money to my MLAs. With this evidence, I will go to the Election Commission of India,” Singh said.

