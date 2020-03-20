MLCs urge govt to give teachers holidays too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council on Thursday questioned the rationale behind the government declaring holidays to schools and colleges, but teachers being directed to report to work. They urged the government to ensure complete closure of schools and colleges.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, the state government had declared holidays for schools and colleges till March-end, and examinations have also been postponed.

JDS member and former minister Basavaraj Horatti said that even after declaring holidays for educational institutions, teachers are made to report to work.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath said that there is an urgent need to ensure closure of labour-intensive industries that are still working, and give them paid-holidays. “It would be difficult to contain the virus if it spreads to those sectors,” he said.

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the members’ concerns will brought to the notice of the ministers concerned.