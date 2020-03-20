Notify penalties for pvt schools, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government to notify the penal provisions to be invoked against private schools which fail to display details like fees to be collected from students, details of teachers, safety measures, etc.

Granting six weeks’ time to upload the penal provisions on the education department website, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi disposed of the PIL filed by city advocate NP Amrutesh.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that it had brought amendments to the Karnataka Education Act in 2017 and introduced Section 112-A.

According to this amendment, any violation with regard to safety of students attracts a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in addition to the conviction of an employee or member of the management for a minimum term of six months.

The educational institution can be disaffiliated and a fine of Rs 10 lakh can be imposed, if any violation is found during the inquiry conducted by the District Education Regulatory Authority. The Act says that if donations and other fees are collected, a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed and the excess fee refunded, if this is proved during inquiry.

On applications and brochure fees collected by private schools, the state government published a gazette notification in July 2019, under the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of Certain Fee and Donation) Rules.

Release Rs 5 crore for compensation to victims, state told

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to release Rs 5 crore out of a total of Rs 20 crore payable under the Victim Compensation Scheme by May 30. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2017 by the Peoples Movement Against Sexual Assault, Bengaluru, seeking directions to the state to ensure proper disbursement of funds to victims of criminal offences.