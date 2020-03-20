STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Notify penalties for pvt schools, says HC

Schools which fail to display fee details to be pulled up  

Published: 20th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government to notify the penal provisions to be invoked against private schools which fail to display details like fees to be collected from students, details of teachers, safety measures, etc.

Granting six weeks’ time to upload the penal provisions on the education department website, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi disposed of the PIL filed by city advocate NP Amrutesh.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that it had brought amendments to the Karnataka Education Act in 2017 and introduced Section 112-A.

According to this amendment, any violation with regard to safety of students attracts a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in addition to the conviction of an employee or member of the management for a minimum term of six months.

The educational institution can be disaffiliated and a fine of Rs 10 lakh can be imposed, if any violation is found during the inquiry conducted by the District Education Regulatory Authority. The Act says that if donations and other fees are collected, a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed and the excess fee refunded, if this is proved during inquiry.

On applications and brochure fees collected by private schools, the state government published a gazette notification in July 2019, under the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Regulation of Certain Fee and Donation) Rules.

Release Rs 5 crore for compensation to victims, state told
Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to release Rs 5 crore out of a total of Rs 20 crore payable under the Victim Compensation Scheme by May 30.  A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2017 by the Peoples Movement Against Sexual Assault, Bengaluru, seeking directions to the state to ensure proper disbursement of funds to victims of criminal offences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp