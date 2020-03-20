Persons Of Goan Origin drives wedge between Goa, Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Thursday informed the state Legislative Council that the POGO (Persons Of Goan Origin) campaign started by some organisations in Goa, can harm relations between the two states.

Responding to JDS MLC and former minister Basavaraj Horatti’s demand seeking the Karnataka government’s intervention to protect the interests of Kannadigas living in Goa, the minister said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take up the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Home Minister Vishwajeet Rane.

“In the federal system, people can live and work in any state. The Goa government must take action against those trying to disturb peace and harmony. The Karnataka government will convey its concerns to the Goa chief minister and home minister,” Ravi said. Such unconstitutional actions can also create an atmosphere of fear for Goans living in Karnataka, he added.

Horatti, who brought the issue to the government’s notice, said that a large number of Kannadigas residing in Goa, are living in fear due to the POGO campaign, targeting people from other states. “Those behind the campaign to pass the POGO Bill in the Goa assembly are demanding that all government jobs be given to locals, most jobs in the private sector should be reserved for Goans and people from other states should not be allowed to get voter identity card, purchase property or vehicles,” he said.

Over 4 lakh Kannadigas have been living in Goa for many decades and the state government must protect their interests, he added.