STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Persons Of Goan Origin drives wedge between Goa, Karnataka

Over 4 lakh Kannadigas have been living in Goa for many decades and the state government must protect their interests, he added.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Thursday informed the state Legislative Council that the POGO (Persons Of Goan Origin) campaign started by some organisations in Goa, can harm relations between the two states.

Responding to JDS MLC and former minister Basavaraj Horatti’s demand seeking the Karnataka government’s intervention to protect the interests of Kannadigas living in Goa, the minister said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take up the issue with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Home Minister Vishwajeet Rane.

“In the federal system, people can live and work in any state. The Goa government must take action against those trying to disturb peace and harmony. The Karnataka government will convey its concerns to the Goa chief minister and home minister,” Ravi said. Such unconstitutional actions can also create an atmosphere of fear for Goans living in Karnataka, he added.

Horatti, who brought the issue to the government’s notice, said that a large number of Kannadigas residing in Goa, are living in fear due to the POGO campaign, targeting people from other states. “Those behind the campaign to pass the POGO Bill in the Goa assembly are demanding that all government jobs be given to locals, most jobs in the private sector should be reserved for Goans and people from other states should not be allowed to get voter identity card, purchase property or vehicles,” he said.

Over 4 lakh Kannadigas have been living in Goa for many decades and the state government must protect their interests, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp