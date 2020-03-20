STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pvt labs to be roped in for testing: Minister

Biocon, Manipal Institute of Virology have come forward to conduct tests, approval sought from Centre, says Sudhakar

People wearing masks walk past graffiti on Church Street on Wednesday | shriram B N

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is in talks with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to rope in private laboratories to test for COVID-19. So far, only government centres have been allowed to collect samples for Covid-19 testing.

“We have already sought permission from the ICMR and NIV to involve several accredited private labs in Karnataka which have come forward to do the testing. We have also informed the Union Health Ministry of the same and we are waiting for its approval,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said at a press conference on Thursday.

He said private labs like Biocon and Manipal Institute of Virology  have come forward to do the testing.
Appreciating the move, researcher Dr Anant Bhan said, “We need to expand the testing capacity urgently. Involving quality private labs can help us test more people faster. But government needs to ensure standardisation.”

The guidelines so far allow testing only for symptomatic individuals with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries or those in direct contact with an infected individual -- category A. However, the initiative of the state government shows there could be a relaxation in the criteria to allow tests for individuals of category B and C too. This will help in testing people who are asymptomatic, but have come in contact with patients who are tested positive.

Scientist Ashok Munivenkatappa of ICMR, who heads the National Institute of Virology lab at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases said, “We are testing 70-80 samples per day now. More tests for category B and C can be done if we get the kits.”

Sources said once ICMR validates the test kits provided by manufacturers, private players can conduct random testing of samples of those showing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. “This would warrant testing people outside the current protocol -- those who may not have a travel history to an affected country or who may not have come in contact with an infected individual,” said a source.

The tests which cost Rs 6,000-6,500 are free for patients at government hospitals. Meanwhile, the government will also test the health workers who show symptoms of Covid-19. Earlier, they weren’t part of the protocol.

