Salumarada, Sivan among 5 to get CUK doctorates

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: President Ramnath Kovind, who is the Visitor for all Central Universities of the country, has given his consent to confer Honorary Doctorates on five achievers at the convocation of the Central University of Karnataka, which is expected to be held shortly, according to Vice Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Prof H M Maheshwaraiah here on Thursday.

As per the approval by President Kovind, the CUK would confer Honorary Doctorates on space scientist K Sivan -- who is the chairman of ISRO, conservationist Salumarada Thimmakka, and writers S L Bhyrappa, Chennaveera Kanavi and Prof M G Biradar.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the VC stated that the university had sent the proposal recommending the five names for conferring the doctorates to the President of India in February itself, and it had proposed to hold the convocation on March 14. However, due to the prevailing circumstances and to avoid any chance of coronavirus infection, the convocation has been postponed, while its future date would be intimated shortly, after consultation with the Kalaburagi District Administration.

Meanwhile, the letter of approval by the President to confer the doctorates on the five achievers was received by the CUK on March 18. It must be noted that the university recommended these names for Honorary Doctorates to the President after placing the proposal before the Executive Council and Academic Council of the CUK for consideration.