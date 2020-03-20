STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Salumarada, Sivan among 5 to get CUK doctorates

Meanwhile, the letter of approval by the President to confer the doctorates on the five achievers was received by the CUK on March 18.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: President Ramnath Kovind, who is the Visitor for all Central Universities of the country, has given his consent to confer Honorary Doctorates on five achievers at the convocation of the Central University of Karnataka, which is expected to be held shortly, according to Vice Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Prof H M Maheshwaraiah here on Thursday.

As per the approval by President Kovind, the CUK would confer Honorary Doctorates on space scientist K Sivan -- who is the chairman of ISRO, conservationist Salumarada Thimmakka, and writers S L Bhyrappa, Chennaveera Kanavi and Prof M G Biradar.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the VC stated that the university had sent the proposal recommending the five names for conferring the doctorates to the President of India in February itself, and it had proposed to hold the convocation on March 14. However, due to the prevailing circumstances and to avoid any chance of coronavirus infection, the convocation has been postponed, while its future date would be intimated shortly, after consultation with the Kalaburagi District Administration.

Meanwhile, the letter of approval by the President to confer the doctorates on the five achievers was received by the CUK on March 18. It must be noted that the university recommended these names for Honorary Doctorates to the President after placing the proposal before the Executive Council and Academic Council of the CUK for consideration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp