STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sustained suppression strategy needed: Report

It was published on March 16 as the 9th report from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling, Imperial College, London, which models likely impact of public health measures.

Published: 20th March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strategy of suppression as the optimal way to deal with the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, prescribed by researchers of Imperial College, London, has already been in place in Karnataka and most other states. But their report warns that suppression strategy — which aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels and maintaining that situation indefinitely — could backfire if the measures are relaxed over time, leading to a rapid spike in the number of deaths.

Suppression strategy involves implementing all or any of the following in a combination: Home isolation of cases, whereby those with symptoms of the disease (cough and/or fever) remain at home for 7 days or more following the onset of symptoms; home quarantine, wherein all household members of those with symptoms of the disease remain at home for 14 days following onset of symptoms; social distancing, in which a broad policy that aims to reduce overall contacts that people make outside the household, school or workplace by three-quarters; social distancing of those over 70 years as they are at highest risk of severe disease; and closure of schools and universities.

“The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package – or something equivalently effective at reducing transmission – will need to be maintained until a vaccine becomes available (potentially after 18 months or more) – given that we predict that transmission will quickly rebound if interventions are relaxed,” says the report titled “Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce COVID-19 mortality and healthcare demand”. It was published on March 16 as the 9th report from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling, Imperial College, London, which models likely impact of public health measures.

The report prescribes suppression strategy over the strategy of mitigation of the epidemic, which focuses on slowing but not necessarily stopping the epidemic spread by reducing peak healthcare demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection.

But the study finds that optimal mitigation policies “might reduce peak healthcare demand by 2/3 and deaths by half. However, the resulting mitigated epidemic would still likely result in numerous deaths and health systems (most notably intensive care units) being overwhelmed many times over....For countries able to achieve it, this leaves suppression as the preferred option.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp