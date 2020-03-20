Sustained suppression strategy needed: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strategy of suppression as the optimal way to deal with the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, prescribed by researchers of Imperial College, London, has already been in place in Karnataka and most other states. But their report warns that suppression strategy — which aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels and maintaining that situation indefinitely — could backfire if the measures are relaxed over time, leading to a rapid spike in the number of deaths.

Suppression strategy involves implementing all or any of the following in a combination: Home isolation of cases, whereby those with symptoms of the disease (cough and/or fever) remain at home for 7 days or more following the onset of symptoms; home quarantine, wherein all household members of those with symptoms of the disease remain at home for 14 days following onset of symptoms; social distancing, in which a broad policy that aims to reduce overall contacts that people make outside the household, school or workplace by three-quarters; social distancing of those over 70 years as they are at highest risk of severe disease; and closure of schools and universities.

“The major challenge of suppression is that this type of intensive intervention package – or something equivalently effective at reducing transmission – will need to be maintained until a vaccine becomes available (potentially after 18 months or more) – given that we predict that transmission will quickly rebound if interventions are relaxed,” says the report titled “Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions to reduce COVID-19 mortality and healthcare demand”. It was published on March 16 as the 9th report from the WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Modelling, Imperial College, London, which models likely impact of public health measures.

The report prescribes suppression strategy over the strategy of mitigation of the epidemic, which focuses on slowing but not necessarily stopping the epidemic spread by reducing peak healthcare demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection.

But the study finds that optimal mitigation policies “might reduce peak healthcare demand by 2/3 and deaths by half. However, the resulting mitigated epidemic would still likely result in numerous deaths and health systems (most notably intensive care units) being overwhelmed many times over....For countries able to achieve it, this leaves suppression as the preferred option.”