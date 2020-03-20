STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will support govt in containing coronavirus spread, says DKS

The Vokkaliga strongman, however, refused to comment on the political developments in Madhya Pradesh.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar with Rambhapuri Mutt seer Veerasomeshwara Swami in Chikkamagaluru | express

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who was at Rambhapuri Mutt in Balehonnur, Chikkamagalur, to seeks the blessings of  Sri Veera Someshaera Swami and the late Sri Veera Gangadhareshwara Swami, spoke to the media on the impact of coronavirus on the state.

He extended support to the state government in containing the deadly disease. “We extend support and co-operation to the state government in tacking the dreaded virus. I appeal to the Union government to make its primary duty saving the country, and ensuring that the common man is safe. All business transactions have been stalled in the last 15 days. The government is also sustaining huge losses,” the Congres sleader said.

He added, “The common man will face difficulty in paying rents and meeting their needs. Traders are suffering losses. This financial crisis will prolong for another 15 days. It is the duty of the Centre to come to the people’s rescue.”

Claiming that he will make appeals to Centre to postpone payments of EMIs, loan installments and interests, Shivakumar said the state government should pass a resolution regarding this in the assembly, and then submit the same to the Union government.

