Coming soon, an app to track home-quarantined

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startups from across the country have come together to develop a mobile app which will not only help the government keep tabs on individuals under self-quarantine, but also help the users buy essentials online.

Called ‘Quarantine App’ or QApp, it have links to virtual market places like Big Basket, Amazon and Flipkart, according to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

The location of the mobile phone will be accessed by the government, he said, adding that the users under self-quarantine will also be asked to routinely upload their photographs from inside their homes.

It will help classify quarantine zones and ensure people in the surroundings take precautionary measures.

“It will also have the travel history of these people which will help others avoid their places,” the minister explained. An official said, “quarantined people cannot step out of their homes, they can order essentials on the app.”