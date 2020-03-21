STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coming soon, an app to track home-quarantined

It will help classify quarantine zones and ensure people in the surroundings take precautionary measures.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Startups from across the country have come together to develop a mobile app which will not only help the government keep tabs on individuals under self-quarantine, but also help the users buy essentials online.

Called ‘Quarantine App’ or QApp, it have links to virtual market places like Big Basket, Amazon and Flipkart, according to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

The location of the mobile phone will be accessed by the government, he said, adding that the users under self-quarantine will also be asked to routinely upload their photographs from inside their homes.

It will help classify quarantine zones and ensure people in the surroundings take precautionary measures.
“It will also have the travel history of these people which will help others avoid their places,” the minister explained. An official said, “quarantined people cannot step out of their homes,  they can order essentials on the app.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp