STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Corona positive at Chowdiah triggers scare

Organiser of the March 12 concert alerts health officials; Contact tracing of US-returned patient begins 

Published: 21st March 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A member in the audience of a concert by folk singer Mir Mukhtiyar Ali, held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru on March 12, tested positive for the coronavirus, sending health authorities on yet another hot chase for the infected person, and all those who were present in the audience and at the venue.

The event was organised by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA). President, Academy of Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Subbaraju Urs said that they received a mail from the IFA on Thursday, saying that an audience member who was present at the Mir Mukhtiyar Ali concert on March 12, had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 18.

The man is among the 15 positive cases reported in Karnataka, and had returned from the US.
Urs on Friday alerted the health and jurisdictional BBMP health task force officer.

“We asked IFA for contact details of the audience but they said that tickets were booked on BookMyShow. We managed to get the mail IDs and phone numbers of everyone who had come that evening for the concert. This morning, we shared all details with BBMP health officials and councillor Manjunath Raju,” said Urs.

The government had ordered a stop to public gatherings, large meetings and functions on March 13, a day after the concert.

TNIE spoke to Raju, who said that he has already shared details with the health officer, West Zone.
“Fortunately, that day there were only 150 people at the concert,” said Urs. But it’s not just the audience which could be at risk of contacting the virus.

There was an artiste and his troupe who had come from Rajasthan. There were venue vendors, partners, technical staff, patrons and media, who could be at equal risk of getting infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp