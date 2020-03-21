Corona positive at Chowdiah triggers scare

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A member in the audience of a concert by folk singer Mir Mukhtiyar Ali, held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru on March 12, tested positive for the coronavirus, sending health authorities on yet another hot chase for the infected person, and all those who were present in the audience and at the venue.

The event was organised by the India Foundation for the Arts (IFA). President, Academy of Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Subbaraju Urs said that they received a mail from the IFA on Thursday, saying that an audience member who was present at the Mir Mukhtiyar Ali concert on March 12, had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 18.

The man is among the 15 positive cases reported in Karnataka, and had returned from the US.

Urs on Friday alerted the health and jurisdictional BBMP health task force officer.

“We asked IFA for contact details of the audience but they said that tickets were booked on BookMyShow. We managed to get the mail IDs and phone numbers of everyone who had come that evening for the concert. This morning, we shared all details with BBMP health officials and councillor Manjunath Raju,” said Urs.

The government had ordered a stop to public gatherings, large meetings and functions on March 13, a day after the concert.

TNIE spoke to Raju, who said that he has already shared details with the health officer, West Zone.

“Fortunately, that day there were only 150 people at the concert,” said Urs. But it’s not just the audience which could be at risk of contacting the virus.

There was an artiste and his troupe who had come from Rajasthan. There were venue vendors, partners, technical staff, patrons and media, who could be at equal risk of getting infected.