COVID-19: Gadag village in lockdown

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for ‘Janata curfew’ in the wake corona pandemic, a village in Gadag district had already started observing a complete lockdown.

There is a bandh-like situation at Kotabal, a sleepy village situated about 44 km from Gadag, since Wednesday. It is the result of a unanimous decision taken at a gram panchayat meeting held in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As suggested by village elders, the GP passed a resolution to observe social distancing for eight days.

Villagers have imposed self-restriction and the whole village is shut with no activities. There is a strict restriction on gatherings by villagers. They should not go to other villages and others should also not come to their village for eight days.

Agricultural and other activities have been completely stopped. In case of any emergency, villagers can go out wearing masks. Residents have been instructed to clean their houses and surrounding areas daily.

Taluk Panchayat member Siddannna Yalagi said: “Coronavirus is deadly and we should not think that it will not affect our village. Hence, we have decided to take strict precautionary measures to protect our villagers. We are following the tips given by health officials.”

Zilla Panchayat president Siddhalingesh Patil said: “Kotabal is a model village and residents have announced a week-long village lockdown. As people are practising social distancing effectively, there is no chance for corona spread in the village. We have requested other villages to follow the suit.”