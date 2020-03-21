Deepika-Ranveer's caterer puts off son’s marriage

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ganesh Nayak and his wife Saroja were excited about their son’s wedding like any other parents. Their only son Shravan was to wed Greeshma Madan this Sunday at a private resort in South Bengaluru. But on Thursday, just two days before the D-day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 30-minute speech changed all that.

Ganesh, owner of a Bengaluru-based catering firm that had dished out Konkani delicacies at Bollywood stars Deepika-Ranveer wedding in Italy last year, has cancelled his son’s wedding in support of PM’s call for Janata Curfew. The family had made preparations over the last two months — from choosing the venue to shopping and menu to inviting guests. Everything was set. But on Thursday night, they decided to postpone the wedding after PM Modi called upon people to observe Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.

Ganesh, a 59-year-old native of Mangaluru, is quite popular for his Konkani delicacies, and he had planned a big-scale wedding for his son. When the state government announced precautionary measures a few days ago, the wedding was scaled down. “But when we heard the PM’s speech on Thursday, we immediately decided to postpone it. We went to the bride’s house and they too supported our decision,”

he said.

The Nayaks are now busy calling guests about the change in plan. “We are sending messages through WhatsApp and calling them. Money has been spent on the resort and decoration. But that is nothing compared to the fight put up by the entire world against coronavirus. It is our responsibility to support a cause,” he said.

The WhatsApp message reads, “As per the appeal of our honourable prime minister to have Janata Curfew this Sunday, let us support the fight against Corona. We regret to inform you that the marriage of our son Shravan G Nayak with Greeshma Madan on Sunday March 22 has been cancelled. We apologise for

the inconvenience.”