STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deepika-Ranveer's caterer puts off son’s marriage

Ganesh Nayak and his wife Saroja were excited about their son’s wedding like any other parents.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh Nayak, the caterer for actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding, poses for a picture in Italy | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ganesh Nayak and his wife Saroja were excited about their son’s wedding like any other parents. Their only son Shravan was to wed Greeshma Madan this Sunday at a private resort in South Bengaluru. But on Thursday, just two days before the D-day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 30-minute speech changed all that.

Ganesh, owner of a Bengaluru-based catering firm that had dished out Konkani delicacies at Bollywood stars Deepika-Ranveer wedding in Italy last year, has cancelled his son’s wedding in support of PM’s call for Janata Curfew. The family had made preparations over the last two months — from choosing the venue to shopping and menu to inviting guests. Everything was set. But on Thursday night, they decided to postpone the wedding after PM Modi called upon people to observe Janata Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.

Ganesh, a 59-year-old native of Mangaluru, is quite popular for his Konkani delicacies, and he had planned a big-scale wedding for his son. When the state government announced precautionary measures a few days ago, the wedding was scaled down. “But when we heard the PM’s speech on Thursday, we immediately decided to postpone it. We went to the bride’s house and they too supported our decision,”
he said.

The Nayaks are now busy calling guests about the change in plan. “We are sending messages through WhatsApp and calling them. Money has been spent on the resort and decoration. But that is nothing compared to the fight put up by the entire world against coronavirus. It is our responsibility to support a cause,” he said.

The WhatsApp message reads, “As per the appeal of our honourable prime minister to have Janata Curfew this Sunday, let us support the fight against Corona. We regret to inform you that the marriage of our son Shravan G Nayak with Greeshma Madan on Sunday March 22 has been cancelled. We apologise for
the inconvenience.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp