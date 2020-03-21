STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DK Shivakumar: Looking for fresh talent to rebuild party

Many workers were asked about their commitment of time and efforts to help rebuild the Grand Old Party.

Published: 21st March 2020 06:24 AM

BENGALURU: Congress is looking for fresh talent to help run the party and reach the winning numbers again. “The KPCC has a new president and three working presidents on the saddle. They need a proper team,” party source said.

In the words of newly-appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar, the new team “should be able to rebuild the party and come back to power”. Party leaders have started scouting for talent which can boost the party’s numbers from the present 68 MLAs in the Assembly and take it beyond the victory tape.

On Friday, Shivakumar held meetings with workers and former office-bearers from different parts of the state, including those who have served the party for decades and who have resigned soon after the Lok Sabha polls ten months ago when all office-bearers put in their papers voluntarily.

After a poor show in Assembly by-elections to 15 constituencies, then KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned over 100 days ago.

Shivakumar said, “Congress is not a divisive party but a party to unity. It has to be a bridge between people. Before being the president... first and foremost, I am the worker of this party.” He asked party workers to spread the inclusive agenda and to look for like-minded people who can help put the party together again.

“Oscar Fernandes, former KPCC president for two terms, is remembered for touring the length and breadth of the state many times during his tenures. One expects the new president and his team to build the party all over again, one worker at a time,” party sources said.  

Many workers were asked about their commitment of time and efforts to help rebuild the Grand Old Party. One worker who was part of the meeting said, “They asked us questions about our level of commitment.’’
Sources said, “There are hundreds of genuine Congress workers across the state who are willing to come back and work for the party. The challenge will be to identify and empower them. There is still a lot of goodwill for the party.”

