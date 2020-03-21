Kamal Nath resigns, Bengaluru’s guests from MP plan return

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Madhya Pradesh assembly Speaker NP Prajapati accepted all their resignations, former lawmakers from Madhya Pradesh who are currently lodged in Bengaluru, are planning their return trip.

On the day Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister, instead of facing a scheduled floor test owing to lack of numbers, 22 rebel former MLAs of the Congress claimed victory to their struggle. With their resignations, the MLAs no longer qualify as voters in the March 26 Rajya Sabha, in which Digvijaya Singh is a candidate from the Congress.

With no more obligations to the Congress, the former lawmakers are all set to return to Bhopal. Sources from the resort where the former legislators are lodged, said that they are likely to leave for Bhopal on Saturday.